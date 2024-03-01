North Queensland Register
Home/News

Steers in demand at Sarina market launch

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seaforth vendor Pat Appleton offloaded two pens of Brangus steers. Picture: Steph Allen
Seaforth vendor Pat Appleton offloaded two pens of Brangus steers. Picture: Steph Allen

SARINA kicked off its season in the sale yards with positive returns and a clear preference for steers, as 430 head presented on March 1 in quality form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.