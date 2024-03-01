Steers in demand at Sarina market launch

SARINA kicked off its season in the sale yards with positive returns and a clear preference for steers, as 430 head presented on March 1 in quality form.
Seaforth vendor Pat Appleton offloaded two pens of Brangus steers to JW Livestock, and said he was feeling optimistic about the 2024 calendar after a tough end to last year's run.
"Things are looking a lot more positive," he said.
"The steers went well. The heifers didn't go as well as I would have hoped.
"Basically, the prices have gone up so it was time to lighten off."
Holding on to his stock at the end of last year, Mr Appleton was pleased to present higher weights despite a lengthy wet season.
"Overall it averaged out in the end. I thought the heifers might have gone a bit better, but I don't think there were many (buyers) looking for them," he said.
Out of 430 head, there were 190 steers, 217 heifers, 13 cows, one bull, and 9x9 cow and calf.
JW Livestock agent Tristan Bartley sold a pen of heifers for Bartley Pastoral.
They made $1300, going back to the paddocks as little replacement females.
"They were a tidy little mob. Well presented," he said.
"There was definitely a quality yarding (at the March 1 sale), with plenty of good steers coming to hand with heifers alike, which reflected pretty decent prices across in line with the rest of the state.
"(Compared to the meat works' prices), it was probably down a little bit in places, but it was still just right.
"A lot of good females are going back to the paddocks and the Charbrays were making around $740 to go back to the paddock for weaner calves."
It had been a delayed start to the Sarina sale calendar, with previous sales held off due to wet weather.
But it was a healthy turn out, with local vendors and buyers flocking to the mud-logged showgrounds to peruse the pens.
"It's in alignment with the rest of the selling centres across the state," Mr Bartley said.
"The smaller, younger heifers took a bit of selling, but they were definitely in line everywhere else.
"The steers were firm on price and definitely sold well. (Buyers are) taking steers back to the south which is good.
"(With plenty of feed around) the cattle were in great condition, and it's really motivated people to dig deep and spend money on quality."
Mr Bartley said it was no surprise last year to see people hold onto cattle due to tough prices.
"They held on...if they could, if they had the feed," he said.
"With all the rain, they're slowly releasing them now and we're seeing a lot better prices than what we were dealing with last year."
The next prime and store sale will be held in Nebo in a fortnight and at Sarina on March 15.
