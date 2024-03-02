North Queensland Register
Mixed week for Leather brothers as Boston takes top prize at Cooyar

March 2 2024 - 7:00pm
Bull rider Boston Leather is the PBR series leader after winning at Cooyar. Picture PBR Australia
The excitement of young bull rider Boston Leather's first PBR event buckle has been tempered with news older brother Macaulie will be out of the sport indefinitely.

