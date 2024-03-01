North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mount Isa rail line up and running after Julia Creek flood damage

March 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Rail crews work to restore the damaged Mount Isa rail line in 2019. Picture QR
Queensland Rail crews work to restore the damaged Mount Isa rail line in 2019. Picture QR

The Mount Isa rail line is back up and running after two kilometres of track near Julia Creek was repaired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.