Mount Isa rail line up and running after Julia Creek flood damage

The Mount Isa rail line is back up and running after two kilometres of track near Julia Creek was repaired.
The track between Nelia and Cloncurry was inundated at McKinnons Creek after ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily tracked west across Queensland. The track was severely damaged and the railroad had been eroded by flowing water.
Queensland Rail head of regional Scott Cornish thanked workers for their efforts in often scorching conditions.
"Thanks to the hard work of 90 Queensland Rail employees and contractors who were mobilised to accelerate the repair and recovery, the track was able to be reopened in under four weeks, despite challenging weather conditions," he said.
A taskforce of QR workers and contractors were tasked with clearing fallen trees and debris from the track, repairing 11 significant washouts and scouring and replacing 255 sleepers.
Eight track machines were mobilised and 7500 tonnes of ballast was poured along the two kilometre stretch of track.
The first train carrying containerised freight went through on Tuesday February 27.
Inlander services, which have been replaced by road coaches during repairs, will resume normal operation from February 28.
"We are extremely grateful for the hard work of all involved to get the line back up and running as safely and quickly as possible, re-establishing this important freight and passenger connection," Mr Cornish said.
"We thank our freight partners, passengers, and the community for their patience as we worked to reopen the line."
