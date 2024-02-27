North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Armyworm forces Atherton farmers to turn to livestock

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
February 27 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Atherton farmer Jimmy Isabella, Bob Katter MP, fellow grower Geoff Riesen, Shane Knuth MP and farmer Jason Lea inspect past damage of fall armyworm. File picture
Atherton farmer Jimmy Isabella, Bob Katter MP, fellow grower Geoff Riesen, Shane Knuth MP and farmer Jason Lea inspect past damage of fall armyworm. File picture

AS FALL armyworm infestations spread to more crops and regions, northern growers who have been faced with the pest for years have been forced to turn their country into grazing land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.