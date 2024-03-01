The present and future for eastAUSmilk

As the son of a dairy farmer, I was brought up with the awareness of the day-to-day issues affecting this industry.
From when I was able to attend our local branch meetings, I have always been actively involved in our organisation, firstly as a member, then delegate, branch president, district councillor and board member to now president of EastAus Milk.
I enjoy being actively involved and hope I am helping make a positive difference for our dairy farmers. If we don't have organisations like EastAus Milk, to fight on our behalf, our dairy industry would be in a worse state.
Whether it was the dollar-a-litre fight with the supermarkets or the now compulsory dairy code of conduct, or the many week-to-week issues, our organisation fights on our behalf.
Recently the processors organisation has been telling government the Dairy Code of Conduct needs to be substantially changed to allow them to reduce the price paid to farmers. Also with the recently announced government enquiries into the supermarkets, we as farmers know very well the problems with trying to get anything near a realistic price for our products under the current system.
As president, I am often told it is my task to talk up the industry. My response is fairly simple. If we dairy farmers are making a real sustainable living on our farms and (god forbid) even a return on our investment, that is when the industry will talk itself up.
In Australia, total milk production peaked a number of years ago at just under 12 billion litres. This year the forecast is about 8 billion litres. Australia is now a net importer of dairy products.
Government and banks especially need to rethink on how we can finance young people to get them into the industry. If they genuinely want a dairy industry then their approach and response needs to change dramatically. I would encourage all dairy farmers, if you are not already, to become members of EastAus Milk, so we can work positively together for our industry.
