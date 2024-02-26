Customers urged to keep buying cyclone damaged bananas

A SPOT on the skin here and there shouldn't deter banana lovers, according to Woolworths.
The grocery chain has given a heads-up to consumers that some bananas on its shelves may have dark marks on the skin due to the impacts from Cyclone Jasper which hit growing regions north of Cairns last December.
Woolworths has introduced signs throughout stores in Queensland to help educate customers about why its bananas have marks on them.
The signs also aim to reassure shoppers of the quality and taste.
The unprecedented rainfall in North Queensland brought on by Cyclone Jasper softened the skin of unpicked bananas on the trees, making them more sensitive to extra bumps and marks on the outside.
All Woolworths' Cavendish bananas across Queensland stores are sourced from Queensland, from Lakeland to Cardwell.
Howe Farming Group owner, Dennis Howe, has been supplying Woolworths with bananas for more than 20 years from his Walkamin property.
He called on Queenslanders to support local banana farmers by not being deterred by marked bananas.
"Throughout Cyclone Jasper, we worked together with Woolworths to pack and deliver fruit early into their warehouses," Mr Howe said.
"Practical support like this helped give us assurance that we'd be able to manage this and future weather events.
"We encourage shoppers to look beyond the skin and continue to shop our delicious bananas and support Aussie growers."
Woolworths general manager for fruit, Marie Gallagher, said the company speaks to its growers regularly.
"In times like these we discuss how we can best support them - whether that means accepting fruit that may have additional marks on the skin, or adjusting picking timelines to make sure the fruit is off the trees before a storm hits," Ms Gallagher said.
"This ensures that our growers get the support they need, while also providing our customers with the delicious fresh produce we're known for.
"Queenslanders are known for helping each other out and we know our shoppers will rally behind local growers to continue enjoying brilliant Australian bananas and help farmers through a rough patch."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.