Customers urged to keep buying cyclone damaged bananas

February 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Dennis Howe, Howe Farming Group, Walkamin, with one of his workers, is encouraging shoppers to continue to buy bananas even if they have marks on them due to Cyclone Jasper. Picture supplied
A SPOT on the skin here and there shouldn't deter banana lovers, according to Woolworths.

