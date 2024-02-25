Workshops to cover plant carbohydrate monitoring

QUEENSLAND tree crop producers will be given insights into the science of plant carbohydrate monitoring and its benefits.
Growcom is hosting two workshops, one in Childers and one in Mareeba, to bring growers up to speed on the benefits of knowing more about carbohydrate stores and how measuring them could improve production.
Other positives include improved nutrient budgeting and management practices.
Growers will be taught to understand how trees use carbohydrate stores to access nutrients, a crucial part of orchard management.
Application timing, pruning practices and crop growth stage, soil properties, and irrigation management all affect how plants use their carbohydrate stores to grow and produce yield.
Growcom and precision-ag farming experts from Agri Technovation will discuss the bonusses of measuring plant carbohydrates and applying the information to finetune nutrient budgeting.
Workshop presenters include international fruit researcher, Dr Elmi Lotze; plant physiologist, Wilme Brown; soil scientist, Gareth Glasspool; agronomist, Jonathan Freeman; and Growcom Hort360 facilitators, Paula Ibell and Michelle Haase.
The cost is $150 per business with a maximum of two attendees per business.
A special discount is available by contacting the facilitators directly.
The Childers event will take place on Friday, March 8 from 12 noon to 4.30pm, starting with lunch at the Isis Golf Club, 204 Goodwood Rd, Doolbi.
To register for Childers, visit: https://bit.ly/3UqUFVo
The Mareeba event will happen on Tuesday, March 12, from 12 noon to 4pm, starting with lunch at the Skybury Cafe & Roastery, 136 Ivicevic Road, Mareeba.
To register for the Mareeba event, visit: https://bit.ly/49uAudx
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.