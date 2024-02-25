North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Towers yards busy as multiple live export boats fill fast

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
February 26 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indonesian permits have been released and the first shipment of cattle is expected to depart February 28. Picture supplied.
Indonesian permits have been released and the first shipment of cattle is expected to depart February 28. Picture supplied.

Wet weather might have interrupted the numbers of Charters Towers sales this year but the yards have been a hive of activity as live export orders ramp up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.