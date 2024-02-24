Beth Streeter joins female Brahman breeders' panel at international field day

Central Queensland's Beth Streeter will be spruiking the Australian Brahman breeding industry in Texas after being invited to tell her story and join a panel of several other female breeders from around the globe.
Ms Streeter who runs Palmvale red Brahmans and Droughtmasters in Malborough has been invited to speak on the panel of women at Heritage Cattle Company's International Field Day on March 2, organised by property owner and Brahman breeder Judd Cullers.
Other countries to be represented include Thailand, Germany, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama.
Ms Streeter said she was particularly interested to hear from the German speaker about Brahman breeding in Europe.
Ms Streeter flew to the US on Saturday with nine fellow breeders to start a long-awaited trip that will see them visiting Nashville in Tennessee, Fortworth in Texas, and then renting a van to visit breeders in the south of Texas. They will then attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, before Ms Streeter will be speaking at the field day at Hungerford, south of Houston.
Ms Streeter said she was honoured to have been asked to speak on the panel, and said she had been asked to speak about her experiences, challenges, successes and goals when it came to breeding.
"It was quite a surprise, I woke up one morning and there was a message from Judd Cullers on my phone asking me is if was coming over for the show in Houston and if I would be interested in being on this panel," Ms Streeter said.
"I was considering going over for World Brahman Congress at the end of this year, but I thought this was a wonderful opportunity and an honour, so I said I would do it."
Ms Streeter thought her presence on social media may have had something to do with why she was chosen, however said Mr Cullers had previously congratulated her on how Palmvale genetics had improved cattle in Thailand. The Streeter family has been selling Brahmans into Thailand since 2005.
"I thought that was really nice for someone to say who doesn't really know me," she said.
She said writing her presentation was daunting and she had been tossing and turning about it for weeks.
"I want it to be entertaining but I want to tell our story, I want them to have some perception of what things are like in Australia as we're so vastly different in what we do.
"I will highlight that our major client base are beef breeding enterprises, we buy and sell paddock sires from other studs and then to us, but the large percentage of sales go to commercial cattle people on large parcels of land, so that's what I am trying to cover.
"The other thing is Northern Australia and the live export business, it's such a big business for us. Just to explain to them that we might buy semen and embryos from America, but ultimately that genetics ends up in the north and on a boat and into Indonesia."
Ms Streeter said she was also going to speak about bull sales in Australia.
"The female market is a big deal over there, they sell bulls too but not like we do, they don't line 900 bulls up like we do at Brahman Week and sell them. They don't have that kind of market."
The other key part of the trip for Ms Streeter was visiting Houston Livestock Show, which she had not attended for 20 years.
She was also looking forward to reconnecting with people she had not seen for some time but had stayed in contact with.
"I'm excited to see old friends and also see cattle that you see in photographs in the flesh," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.