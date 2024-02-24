Four Corners' Superpower special: Shocking moments revealed

Changes to the Australian Food and Grocery Code of Conduct to provide growers with a robust framework including it being made mandatory; significantly strengthened penalties; a guarantee that the process of dispute resolution was timely and not financially burdensome; and that arbiters were fully independent.

Imposing significant penalties for breaches of the Competition and Consumer Act, including divestiture of assets and greater investigative powers for the ACCC.

Civil penalties for staff breaching the Code.

The need for agreements and contracts to be legal documents as is accepted practice in other agricultural sectors.

QFVG opposed the idea of 'real-time' price data saying it may provide unintended consequences such as collusion or anti-competitive practices. Instead, we supported the disclosure of periodic information to an impartial entity to act as a 'watch dog'.

Government funding to support growers to increase their capability and understanding of retail practices and negotiation skills.

Investigating the use of rebates as a way supermarkets are profiting from growers.