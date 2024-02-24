Four Corners' Superpower special: Shocking moments revealed

Monday night's standout TV program in Australia was undoubtedly the Four Corners special, "Superpower." For those in horticulture who missed it, it's a must-watch.
Several moments were particularly striking, none more so than the Woolworths CEO abruptly leaving mid-interview. Equally surprising was his assertion that prices on the shelf to consumers and the cost increases from suppliers have been in lockstep. Was he serious? Personally, the comment took my breath away.
The Coles CEO also had her share of memorable quotes, including her saying in response to the allegation growers have a fear of retribution - that it's not in line with the culture they have at Coles. A statement which didn't address the issue.
Throughout, both CEOs sidestepped critical issues, while growers endeavoured to expose their dirty tactics. Former ACCC boss Rod Sims dismissed the Code of Conduct as a joke, while Senator Nick McKim suggested the acid test for the Prime Minister was his ability to move beyond reviews and take action. Overall, it would have been an eye-opening watch for many.
Could this be the pivotal moment we've all been anticipating - the catalyst for change we've actively sought? And if so, what steps must we take to tip the scales?
Last week, we finalised our submission to the Senate Inquiry into supermarket pricing, offering the following recommendations:
Additionally, QFVG presented 18 more recommendations for further investigation.
It's a now or never moment. If you've had enough and want to be part of the change, just give us a ring and we will help channel your efforts.
