Landcare merger establishes new group in the Gulf

A new landcare group has been established in the Gulf following the merger of Mount Isa and Gregory River landcare groups.
Gulf Rivers Landcare Group was created on February 4, after the Mount Isa Landcare Group folded with Gregory River Landcare Group when the same committees were running both groups.
GRLG secretary Mark Van Ryt said over the years volunteers of the Mount Isa Landcare Group had faded and the Gregory River committee had stepped in to run it.
"Mount Isa Landcare was established around 1993, but had essentially folded, they were having meetings but no one was doing anything," Mr Van Ryt said.
"So the Gregory River Landcare Group was servicing the Mount Isa area as well, we were doing most of the activities, so we decided to take over the Mount Isa group and essentially the same committee ran both groups. But then we had two groups running at the same time, so we made the decision to merge them."
Mr Van Ryt said the merger would not change the activities that the group undertook.
"We will still conduct the work that we usually do in these groups, just under the new Gulf Rivers Landcare Group, with less paperwork of two groups," he said.
"We are very passionate about rubber vine and our motivation is to go out bush with a purpose. We target weed infestations invading our beautiful rangeland, creeks and rivers. We help landholders control patches of belly ache bush, rubber vine, mesquite and coral cactus. It could be described as gardening at a 'macro scale'.
"We register with Clean up Australia Day and clean up rubbish in the more remote places, along bush tracks and at camping sites. We are also active raising awareness on noxious weed identification, cultural heritage, good camping protocol and generally caring for country. We believe in enjoying the wilderness experience with our friends. We are always looking to invite new people to come out and enjoy our landcare adventures."
After seeing a decrease of local volunteers, Mr Van Ryt hoped to encourage more young people to get involved with landcare.
"We hope our efforts will act as a catalysis and drive cultural change in the local community. We encourage more local people to take pride in our landscape and do more to care for it," he said.
"We believe, in the short term the environment and pastoral industry are the main beneficiary, in the long term it will benefit the whole community.
"We are caring for the wilderness surrounding the place where we live. We are helping to prevent noxious weeds take over and ruin the biodiversity. Through the activities our members develop a stronger connection with the landscape and we forge partnerships with other organisations and community groups."
