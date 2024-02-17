Learning and leatherwork: Sophie's passion for ag

Fifth-generation farmer and leather artisan, Sophie Maddock, has done a lot of different things in her life, but she gas always found her way back to the farm.
Born in Mukinbudin and now working in Kojonup, the 27-year-old is an eager learner, currently cutting her teeth with Rockliffe Grazing Co out in the sheepyards and in the paddock.
With knowledge and experience from the family farm behind her, Ms Maddock's true passion has always been animal husbandry, however she is curious to know more about pasture management and soil health.
She loves the analysis behind managing livestock, learning to read the animal and looking after it in the best way possible.
"Becoming a good livestock person is quite an artform, you're always learning and it's something that is ongoing," Ms Maddock said.
"It's very cool when things are running smoothly and flowing well between working dogs and the sheep, it's magic when it's all going well.
"I also have a real passion for the pasture side of things, soil health really intrigues me."
Ms Maddock described her farming and husbandry philosophy as regenerative, and was interested in taking this further in her career.
After work hours she studies a Diploma of Regenerative Agriculture, specialising in soil management, online with Southern Cross University.
"A lot of people don't love the word ('regenerative') but I think it's a really interesting space where we can learn a lot," she said.
"And a lot of farmers who wouldn't consider themselves as being a regenerative farmer, however are in fact doing really amazing regen practices already.
"I'm obviously still just an employee, so I guess it is an approach to my learning, rather than what I'm able to do, but the farm I'm at right now has definitely got some regenerative practices at their forefront.
"Ms Maddock always knew she wanted to work in agriculture, being the youngest of four and given all the "unwanted" jobs as a kid, and having seen the effects of some difficult years firsthand.
"Farming can be pretty challenging and tough... I still believed it was something I wanted to do," Ms Maddock said.None of this was off-putting.
"It was the best upbringing, I have fond memories of being in the sheepyards," Ms Maddock said.
"That's why I'm still in ag and wanting to be in the rural community."
Ms Maddock has been able to travel with her skill set, working on a sheep farm in England, a dairy in Northern Ireland and a goat farm in Montenegro to name a few.
"Even after having explored other avenues and directions, and having travelled a lot, I still have made my way back to ag because I just love it" she said.
As a lover of the outdoors, Ms Maddock headed over to Victoria to study a degree in Outdoor Education, coming back to WA to lead camp programs for high school students.
Ms Maddock said immersing kids in the outdoors was a job she really loved, but after the pandemic hit, she eagerly returned to the family farm in Badgingarra.
Ms Maddock said it would be a dream to incorporate the hands-on work of farming with teaching.
The Maddock family moved to Badgingarra from Mukinbudin 10 years ago, and holds a rich family history of farming.
Taking no rest, Ms Maddock also runs a side business, making and selling handcrafted leather goods.
It started three years ago, when she came across some broken leather items."I had a few broken things, and I hate wasting anything," Ms Maddock said.
"So instead of throwing away this leather stuff, which seemingly were perfectly fine other than a few broken stitches, I went out and bought myself some tools to fix it."
Ms Maddock is entirely self taught, and once had the basics under control, took it another step further by making her own goods to sell.
"I had to start paying for the hobby I'd created," she said.
Now her side hustle business, Larrikin Leathercraft, champions handmade goods and the people who wear them.
Ms Maddock makes all sorts of things, belts, bags, wallets, diary covers - you name it.
"There's some amazing leather crafters out there, the older generation are incredible at what they do," she said.
"I'd love a mentor."
One day, Ms Maddock said she would love to be more involved in the making of leather, the steps before she takes to it with a knife and sewing needle.
"It's an aspiration of mine to be able to do it myself, from slaughtering the animal and tanning the hide myself would be the end goal," she said.
