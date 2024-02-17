North Queensland Register
Home/News

Leather makes excellent PBR debut at Marrabel Rodeo

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 18 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boston Leather wins the Open Bull Ride at the 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo. Picture Stephen Mowbray Photography
Boston Leather wins the Open Bull Ride at the 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo. Picture Stephen Mowbray Photography

Young cowboy Boston Leather has backed up his stirring performance at last year's Mount Isa Rodeo with an excellent Pro Bull Riding Australia (PBR) season debut at Marrabel in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.