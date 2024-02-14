North Queensland Register
Home/News
Breaking

Cyclone looming in the Gulf

By Laine Clark and Annie Hesse
Updated February 14 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Territory Police has to rescue this traveller from the flooded Blythe River. Photo by NT Police.
Northern Territory Police has to rescue this traveller from the flooded Blythe River. Photo by NT Police.

Another cyclone may soon threaten flood-hit regions in the Northern Territory and Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.