Two new mayors at the close of Queensland council nominations

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 14 2024 - 10:00am
Kelly Vea Vea and Francis Murray, mayor-elects for Isaac Regional and Diamantina Shire Councils. Pictures: Supplied
Two councils in Queensland now have new mayor-elects, following the close of nominations for the 2024 local government elections on March 16.

