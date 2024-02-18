How low can they go?

We heard growers in the Lockyer, Granite Belt, south east Queensland, and Bundaberg over recent weeks speak about their experiences when negotiating with retailers. What was interesting to learn was that all growers who had attempted to use their cost of production as a firm boundary to achieve a satisfactory price negotiation (that is, to just stay in business), were told that they had to gain efficiencies and cost savings rather than look for increases. Variations of, "You need to be more efficient and sharpen the pencil" were commonplace throughout negotiations.