How low can they go?

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
February 18 2024 - 11:30am
With this week's media around Coles (once again) requesting that suppliers look at reducing their own costs so they can make more money for their shareholders and look good in the eyes of the consumer, rather than looking inward at their own practices and profitability, growers around the state are collectively rolling their eyes.

