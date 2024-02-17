North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Meeting members in Far North Queensland

By Letisha Johnson, Eastausmilk Project Officer
February 17 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the visits for the eastAUSmilk board and staff was Greg and Bronwyn English's Farm at Malanda. Pictured with Greg English are Waylon Barron, Joe Bradley, Tim Bale, Ruth Kidd and Eric Danzi. Picture supplied
Among the visits for the eastAUSmilk board and staff was Greg and Bronwyn English's Farm at Malanda. Pictured with Greg English are Waylon Barron, Joe Bradley, Tim Bale, Ruth Kidd and Eric Danzi. Picture supplied

On February 5, the eastAUSmilk board and staff travelled to Far North Queensland to visit our members in Malanda, Milla Milla and Atherton as part of the semi-annual face-to-face board meeting. We spent the week visiting a number of farms and engaging with members, including several dinners with excellent turnouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.