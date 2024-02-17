Meeting members in Far North Queensland

On February 5, the eastAUSmilk board and staff travelled to Far North Queensland to visit our members in Malanda, Milla Milla and Atherton as part of the semi-annual face-to-face board meeting. We spent the week visiting a number of farms and engaging with members, including several dinners with excellent turnouts.
Due to the recent impacts of cyclone Jasper, eastAUSmilk staff were also able to assist with applications for the disaster recovery grant, which can be used to help rebuild damaged roads, laneways and fences, as well as clean up and replace machinery. We were also able to assist with more resilience plans for drought preparedness grant applications.
In total, the majority of the board visited eight farms, discussing the diversity and challenges of dairy farming on the Tablelands, which differ significantly from other areas. All of the farms have a unique way to combat their challenges, and it has been most interesting to see the methods behind each.
While it is a high rainfall area, the soil does not readily hold moisture, and this also brings its own challenges such as maintaining accessible laneways and additional care being required by the cows.
While we unfortunately couldn't visit everyone, it was fantastic to catch up with most of our members over the four dinners we had during the week. These were spread between regions to be convenient for each region. With an average of 40 in attendance at the first three dinners, representing the majority of eastAUSmilk members, there were some great discussions on a wide range of topics.
We appreciate the hospitality of all our FNQ members for making the week such a great success and hope to be able to return soon.
