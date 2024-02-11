North Queensland Register
High Court backs traditional owners over mine project

February 11 2024 - 7:00pm
The High Court has unanimously allowed an appeal by traditional owners over a Glencore mine project. (HANDOUT/ESSENTIAL MEDIA)
The High Court has unanimously allowed an appeal by traditional owners over a Glencore mine project. (HANDOUT/ESSENTIAL MEDIA)

Traditional owners from the Gulf of Carpentaria region have won a High Court appeal preventing a mining giant expanding onto Aboriginal land without having their say.

