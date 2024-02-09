North Queensland Register
'Life has to come first': KAP's candidate for Cook steps aside

Updated February 12 2024 - 5:29pm, first published February 9 2024 - 3:58pm
Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP, Robbie Katter, has announced that Bruce Logan is stepping aside as the KAP's candidate for Cook to rebuild his farm after the devastation of cyclone Jasper.

