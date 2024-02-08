North Queensland Register
Matt Wright hit with fresh charges over fatal crash

By Neve Brissenden
February 8 2024 - 2:47pm
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged with more offences. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright and his aviation company have been hit with a slew of new charges over a fatal chopper crash that killed his co-star.

