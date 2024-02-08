North Queensland Register
Home/News

Katherine agent sells $25millon station to former refugee

By Chris McLennan and Annie Hesse
February 8 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Katherine agent sells $25millon station to former refugee
Katherine agent sells $25millon station to former refugee

A million acre cattle station in the Territory has been sold by Katherine's LAWD real estate agent Olivia Thomson, together with Danny Thomas, for an estimated $25 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.