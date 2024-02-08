North Queensland Register
Queensland Rail work on Mount Isa line, set to reopen late February

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
February 8 2024 - 2:06pm
A taskforce of QR workers are doing recovery works on the line from Nelia to Cloncurry. Picture Google Earth
Queensland Rail expects the Mount Isa line to reopen later in February after flooding caused extensive damage across two kilometres of track.

