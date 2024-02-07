Cane leader and industry pioneer resigns 'on a high'

After 13 years at the helm of one of the state's leading cane organisations, Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables vice-president Michael Roncato has hung up his hat and returned to his farm.
The former chairman, who stepped aside to allow current president Charles Quagliata to take up the top job in 2021, has been a figurehead within the cane industry - spearheading major industry changes including board unification and the creation of a Code of Conduct.
Mr Roncato was also involved in the 2010 Queensland sugar marketing dispute, and fought to keep Queensland Sugar Limited in the Burdekin in 2017.
In February 2023, his goal of merging Burdekin Cane and Agriculture Organisation, and AgForce Cane Limited came to fruition - resulting in the creation of QCAR.
"I wanted to leave on a high...and it was perfect timing after 13 years to say 'right, we've achieved something that's never been achieved before...it's time to go'," he said.
"The unification got us a choice of marketing, sticking together gets those things, the CSA...we had 2010 where we all got caught with stand-over cane and because we all fought the price, we all lost a lot of money.
"When you join together, you can achieve the big things. I think our relationship with Wilmar is getting better...they've seen we want to work with them and they want to work with us."
Another milestone in Mr Roncato's QCAR career was his contribution to the development of a Code of Conduct in 2019.
"It was very important to get across. We needed that. If something goes seriously wrong, we need to act on that Code," he said.
Mr Roncato joined the board in 2010 before moving into the role as chairman in 2020 and 2021.
It was during his two-year stint in the top role that he began a unification within the QCAR boardroom itself, reinvigorating the board before setting his sights on the wider industry.
"There were a lot of decisions that had to be made...that started in 2019 and we had a lot of hard heads and had to make a lot of changes to get that to happen," he said.
"We were nearly there and that's when I put Charles as chairman. The highlight was starting the process.
"When I became chairman, I had to get it to the next level and I know Charles was the right one to take it further...he took it to next level."
A cane farmer of 30 years, Mr Roncato said stepping into another facet of the industry was invaluable.
"The knowledge, the political side of farming, there's all these other things you don't see...when you're just farming, growing cane and sending it to the mill," he said.
"You find out all the technical side of things, how forward pricing works properly, the CCS, adjustments, so many things that you don't know.
"It's helped me to make better decisions financially. I really enjoyed it. It was a really good learning experience. I recommend that farmers let their young sons get on a board and try it for a little bit."
Looking to the future, Mr Roncato said he would like to see some "fresh blood" stepping into the QCAR boardroom.
"We've got to let the young ones take over. They're our future," he said.
Back to the farm, Mr Roncato plans to concentrate on his cane for the next 12 months, and spend some more time with his wife and three boys.
And while he was officially fare-welled by his QCAR family in a Christmas break-up last December, he still feels like "part of the furniture".
"I actually got pretty emotional...when the board presented me with the (ceremonious glass-cased) cane knife," he said.
"After 13 years, the place becomes your home. The staff, the people, the guys on the board, they feel like your family."
Mr Quagliata, a personal friend of Mr Roncato, said that while he was sad to see Mr Roncato leave, his legacy would remain.
"He has seen the ups and downs of the sugar industry....Whatever was going on in the boardroom, it always came down to what was best for the members...he fought for growers," he said.
"Michael was very easy to work with and very proactive. He could always see a vision for the future. That's why he decided at the time he had done such a good job in his role over those 13 years, and all good things come to an end.
"He was one of the pioneer cane growers (in 2019) and he contributed a lot of his knowledge towards (the Code of Conduct) and getting it for our members...it's there to stay and it's a safety mechanism for growers and growers' choice in marketing. It gives growers rights against a foreign company.
"(And) with the unification...the main key was to collaborate and provide more for our membership than we have in the past and sheer strength with numbers. Tonnage is the key. We want to be able to go to government and represent a significant amount of tonnage rather than a small portion."
