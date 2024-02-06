Far north producer, 'transport costs too high to send cattle to meatworks'

In the wake of massive road damage following the cyclonic double-whammy which closed and wrecked highways in the state's far north, some cattle producers said they are holding off sending animals to market due to excessive freight costs.
On the Atherton Tablelands, Telpara Hills general manager Stephen Pearce said he had decided to delay sending livestock to the abattoirs because of rising transport charges.
"Normally we would send a load off once a month but currently are holding off our cattle to the meatworks in Townsville or Rockhampton," he said.
"For us the cost to send an animal has gone up by $25 to $30 a head, it's essentially doubled.
"It's a long way to get cattle to market with an extra freight incursion, we'd be giving away a free animal or two every load."
Mr Pearce said until the Palmerston Highway which connected the Tablelands to Innisfail reopened to big trucks, Telpara Hills would delay sending their cattle down the mountain.
At 60 head of cattle per load, the costs soon added up, he said.
"You can't get B-doubles up here at the moment," he said.
"And cattle prices here have increased but have not lifted off the real rock-bottom of last year.
"I spoke to the truck company this morning and they said they don't yet know if their truck weight limits will be allowed on then.
"Even when the highway opens, they really don't know when able to pass through."
In Mareeba, BHS Rural Services & Livestock Transport director Brett Simmonds said his smaller rig was an advantage when larger movers were restricted to where they can drive following massive road damage in the region.
"I have a UD 300 horsepower 28 foot (8.5 metre) truck with a cattle crate in the back and have been moving local livestock to little saleyards at Innisfail, Mareeba and Malanda," he said.
"My truck can take 12 or 13 bullocks and with the smaller animals we'd get 25 to 26 weaners or heifers."
Mr Simmonds said the Tablelands was still feeling the effects of TC Jasper and Ex-Cyclone KIrrily.
"It's still too wet and nothing much is moving (off properties) around here," he said.
"With the Palmerston Hwy being closed, all the trucks have to go around so there's less meatworks buying up here."
Mr Simmonds said he understood a lot of the general freight to the Tablelands was being brought up in single trucks through Cairns.
"There's load limits on the Barron Bridge and having to go through the Gregory Hwy from Mareeba to Townsville is 595 km, it adds a lot more time and fuel oasts," he said.
"Once we get a few weeks of sunshine and everything dries out and the Palmerston Hwy reopens to heavy trucks, things will get moving."
In Atherton, Queensland Rural livestock agent Luke Hickmott said although transport prices had increased, local sales prices were also on the up.
"We are still probably paying approximately $60 per head to have cattle go down the Range to the Townsville abattoir," he said.
"Some people are paying a bit extra, approximately $75 a head to go back way, it's a bit more but people have to move their animals."
However, Mr Hickmott said demands from restockers had meant some local producers chose to sell at market.
He said the previous three sales he had participated in this year had shown good results as restockers flocked to snap up quality cattle.
"At sales in Mareeba, Malanda and Innisfail we had very strong from local buyers as well as from Charters Towers," he said.
"Many people sold out late last year when they thought bad times were ahead and now everyone is chasing cattle again so there's more competition and buyers will go harder and will pay for quality."
According to the Queensland Transport and Main Roads website, as of February 6, the Palmerston Hwy from Crawford Lookout to Junction was still closed to all traffic.
