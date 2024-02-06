Quality steers and heifers on offer at Malanda

The first Malanda store sale for the year on Saturday saw quality pens of steers and heifers on offer with agents reporting a generous number of buyers and spectators in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from many local Tableland areas such as Malanda, Tarzali, Atherton, Peeramon, Kairi and Mareeba.
The steers ranged from 200kg - 380kg, selling from $440 to $1160 to average $759.71.
Heifers ranged from 180kg - 350kg, selling from $360 to $850 and averaging $557.46.
A pen of five Droughtmaster steers on a/c D and N Nasser made $1160/head, weighing 280kg.
A pen of five Brangus steers on a/c S Stockman made $1070/head, weighing 300kg.
A pen of five Charbray heifers on a/c Topaz Gold made $850, weighing 300kg.
A pen of eight Senepol heifers on a/c A and K Pons made $820/head, weighing 280kg.
