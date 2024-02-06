North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Quality steers and heifers on offer at Malanda

February 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Qld Rural
Picture by Qld Rural

The first Malanda store sale for the year on Saturday saw quality pens of steers and heifers on offer with agents reporting a generous number of buyers and spectators in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.