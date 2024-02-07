Mackay Sugar welcomes class of 2024

Mackay's local sugar industry has had a sweet start to 2024, welcoming a cohort of 10 new apprentices into its workforce.
As one of the largest employers within the region, with up to 1000 staff during the crushing season, Mackay Sugar has continued to ensure the future of the region and industry by fostering local talent at home within the Sugar City.
The new apprentices will be spread across Mackay Sugar's Farleigh, Marian, and Racecourse Mill sites, with a variety of skill-sets among the recruits - including three crucial trades, namely electrical, fabrication, and fitting.
Mackay Sugar human resources manager Heath Bonney said the apprentice program was a "critical tool" in supporting to upskilling of employees and for future succession planning.
"In fact, many of our previous apprentices are still working within the business today, and some have even progressed to more senior roles throughout their career with us," Mr Bonney said.
"At Mackay Sugar, our apprentices are rotated through different areas and Mills within our business and receive exposure to other disciplines such as Planning and Drafting whilst they're learning their trade.
"They also have the opportunity to work on personal development throughout the apprentice program, which is all aimed at assisting their personal growth and preparing them for permanent employment post their trade."
Mackay Sugar's apprenticeship program has been "widely recognised as one that goes beyond skill acquisition to build lifelong pathways by developing future leaders in the sugar industry".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.