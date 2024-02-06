Rising prices and strong demand at Innisfail store sale

While a wet start to 2024 had ripple effects on the yarding at Innisfail's store cattle sale, renewed confidence and a stronger start to the year were evident at the sale last Friday.
Queensland Rural agent Ken Weldon said 240 head were expected to be yarded, but the numbers were dropped down to 177 "due to a bit of rain".
There were 76 steers, 88 heifers, eight cows, and two mickeys, with all sold cattle staying within the local area.
The yarding was drawn from Mena Creek, East Palmerston, Cardwell, Woopen Creek, Tully, Vasa Views, Nerada, South Johnstone, Moresby, Bingil Bay, Silkwood, Mt Garnet and Ravenshoe, with one vendor travelling from the Atherton Tablelands.
"We didn't have any great heavy cattle. But 300kg back to your 160kg was the main run of the cattle," Mr Weldon said.
Cattle comprised of good lines of Brangus, Charolais, Droughtmaster, Senepol, with a sprinkle of Brahmans in the mix.
A notable mention went to Kieran Lucey for his pen of eight grey Brahman heifers, which sold for $540/head at about 168kg.
"Not a bad effort," Mr Weldon said.
Jillett Family Trust Droughtmaster feeder steers made $970/hd, weighing 300kg.
A pen of four Brangus cross steers from CK Livestock made $780/hd, weighing 260kg.
Yerra Glen Farming butcher cows went for $770/hd at around 490kg.
A Speckle Park heifer from G O'Shea made $710/hd, at around 350kg.
Heading into the next Innisfail sale on March 1, Mr Weldon said he hoped the opening of the range would allow more buyers to travel from the Tablelands.
Mr Weldon said he noticed an improvement in confidence amongst attendees.
"A more of a positive outcome in the finished article. It's definitely started a hell of a lot stronger than last year. Last year was very ordinary," he said.
"The prices are up from the end of last year. The demand at the meat works is definitely stronger and people are happy to buy something if they can see a return. And the live export trade is ticking along fairly strong.
"The southern markets are very strong. It's taken a while to filter up here.
"In Charters Towers there's only been one sale, so a bit of a slow start."
The steers ranged from 180kg-400kg, selling from $510-$970, and heifers ranged from 180kg-350kg, selling for $360-$710.
The cows weighed between 340kg-490kg, selling for the lowest price of $500 and the highest at $770.
The mickeys weighed between 280kg-340kg, selling for a minimum of $570 and a maximum of $640.
