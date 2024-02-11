North Queensland Register
Comment

Infopest - the end of an era

By Rachel Chambers Qfvg Ceo
February 11 2024 - 11:30am
For many years, Infopest has been Australia's number one AgVet chemical database. Originally developed by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (then DPI), QFVG (then Growcom) took over the product in 2012.

