Infopest - the end of an era

In 2022, as part of a board review into all activities of Growcom, a strategic review of Infopest was undertaken. The review confirmed what we had known all along, that Infopest had been a long-standing platform for the dissemination of critical information to support the identification and use of AgVet chemicals by users throughout Australia, however despite being recognised as the number one platform for AgVet chemical information in Australia, it failed to generate substantive revenue to ensure its long-term viability. Basically, although valued it had become entrenched as a given in the horticultural landscape.