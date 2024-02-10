North Queensland Register
Consider completing a farm business resilience plan

By Letisha Johnson, Eastausmilk Project Officer
February 10 2024 - 11:30am
EastAUSmilk has been assisting our members in creating farm business resilience plans and applying for the subsequent Drought Preparedness grant which offers up to $50,000, or 25 per cent, towards new permanent infrastructure to help improve drought resilience. Some of the recently approved projects include drilling bores, installing tanks, troughs, and irrigation, as well as feed storage such as haysheds, silage pits and commodity sheds.

