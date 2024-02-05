North Queensland Register
GALLERY: Confidence high as Big Country gets underway

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
Updated February 5 2024 - 11:07am, first published 11:06am
Buyers and vendors have a spring in their step at day one of the Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers after good rain and plenty of grass growth across the majority of Queensland and especially the north of the state.

