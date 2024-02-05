GALLERY: Confidence high as Big Country gets underway

Buyers and vendors have a spring in their step at day one of the Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers after good rain and plenty of grass growth across the majority of Queensland and especially the north of the state.
Day one will see 129 red Brahman bulls and 139 select stud registered red and grey heifers go under the hammer.
Buyers will have to endure an extremely hot two days with humidity through the roof after recent rains as they chase the bulls they need to fill orders.
Check in later today for the wrap up report from day one.
