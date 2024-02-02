North Queensland Register
Timelapse video shows extensive damage to Mount Isa rail corridor

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 2 2024 - 2:00pm
The Mount Isa rail line remains closed west of Julia Creek due to severe flooding at McKinnons Creek.

