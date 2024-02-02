Timelapse video shows extensive damage to Mount Isa rail corridor

The Mount Isa rail line remains closed west of Julia Creek due to severe flooding at McKinnons Creek.
Queensland Rail (QR) said while the water has subsided, the track has been damaged and the railroad has been eroded by flowing water.
With more rain expected in the region, it's possible the water levels could rise again.
Last week QR closed the Mount Isa line as heavy rain from ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily moved inland after crossing the coast at Townsville.
Meanwhile, Mount Isa City Council are advising residents that trucks are on standby to deliver fresh food and groceries.
"While the Flinders Highway east of Cloncurry, and the Landsborough Highway south of Cloncurry, are both closed, local supermarkets are doing their best to find alternative options to get grocery deliveries to Mount Isa," a spokesperson said.
"Residents are being urged not to panic-buy."
QR's Head of Regional Scott Cornish said crews are doing all they can to repair the damage.
"We know how important our rail network is to connecting communities, and ensuring people can receive the goods they need, so when we are required to shut sections of the network, our focus turns to recovering and reopening as safely and quickly as possible," he said.
"Following record rainfall in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Jasper, QR crews were able to reopen the North Coast line in less than a week with 3,000 cubic metres of ballast, tonnes of road base and flood rock materials used for the repairs."
Customers booked on a QR service in the affected areas are encouraged to visit queenslandrailtravel.com.au or call Queensland Rail Travel on 1800 803 009.
