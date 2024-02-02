Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily delivers to graziers in the Gulf

Falls over 300mm have been recorded in the Gulf of Carpentaria as ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily moves over the north.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily fizzled from a category three to a category one when it hit Townsville on January 26 before moving west to McKinlay and turning to the north.
Currently sitting north west of Burketown, Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has delivered steady rainfall to graziers across the Gulf.
Westmoreland Station recorded 332mm in the 24 hours to February 2 while Hells Gate Roadhouse recorded 224mm.
Lawn Hill manager Justin Anderson said they had received 150mm in the last two days.
"It's just steady rain, nothing fierce here. Over towards Wollogorang and Westmoreland had bigger totals up to 300mm I've heard," Mr Anderson said.
"All our rivers are running, this will be good grass growing rain to help set us up for the season ahead.
"I think we've had 370mm for January and 150mm in the December period. sitting at nearly 600mm for the season which is really good.
"The average rainfall around here would have to be around the 700mm mark, so getting really close to the average rainfall considering it's only the first of February."
Will McMillan from Wollogorang Station on the Northern Territory border said they had received 185mm for the last 24 hours, while Cindy Smith at Brookdale Station, Gregory, said they had received smaller falls.
"We haven't had big falls, just good small falls over several days," Ms Smith said.
"We've had 34mm in the last 24 hours, 30mm the day before, 19 the day before that; and we've had about 180mm for the month so far.
"The grass is knee high, the dams are all full, basically we are set for the season ahead.
"Places south of Gregory have had some big falls, in the hundreds.
"We could always use some follow up rain, so we won't be sad about that."
Other totals in the 24 hours to February 2 included, Gregory Downs 67mm, Normanton 60mm, Burketown 23mm, Herbertvale Station 17mm, Four Ways 50mm and Karumba 90mm.
