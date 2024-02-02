North Queensland Register
NT Government to lay charges over Wave Hill walk-off site damage

By Neve Brissenden
February 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Vincent Lingiari with Gurindji Mining Lease and Cattle Station sign, 1970. Image courtesy of Dr Hannah Middleton.
The Northern Territory Government will lay charges over allegations a nationally heritage-listed Indigenous historic site along the route of the Wave Hill walk-off has been significantly damaged.

