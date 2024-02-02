Feral deer aerial survey to enhance management strategies for Burdekin

Burdekin Shire Council will conduct an aerial survey of feral deer populations on 6 and 7 February 2024, as part of its Feral Deer Control Program.
The survey, carried out by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, will cover the areas of Woodstock, Giru and Rita Island and aims to establish a baseline population of feral deer in the region. This will then assist to inform Council's management strategies and actions.
Burdekin Shire Council's chief executive officer Terry Brennan said the survey was an important step in addressing the environmental and economic impacts of feral deer.
"Feral deer are a serious pest that damage crops, degrade habitats and pose a risk to road safety," Mr Brennan said.
"Council is committed to reducing the numbers of feral deer and protecting the natural resources and agricultural industries.
"The aerial survey will provide accurate and reliable data on the distribution and abundance of feral deer, which will help to plan and implement effective control measures."
Residents and landowners in the survey areas are asked to be aware of the low-flying aircraft and to keep their pets and livestock secure during the survey period.
The feral deer aerial survey will be carried out on 6 and 7 February 2024, aimed to enhance management strategies for Council. You can report feral deer sightings using Feralscan app or contact Council's Pest Management Officer on 07 4783 9800.
