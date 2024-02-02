North Queensland Register
Feral deer aerial survey to enhance management strategies for Burdekin

By Samantha Campbell
February 2 2024 - 11:00am
Burdekin Shire Council will conduct an aerial survey of feral deer populations on 6 and 7 February 2024, as part of its Feral Deer Control Program.

