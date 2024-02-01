Telecommunications and training to build resilience in Cook Shire

Following significant flooding triggered by Tropical Cyclone Jasper in December 2023, Cook Shire Council is taking steps to bolster resilience with funding for telecommunications and training.
More than 140 residences in the southern parts of Cook Shire were inundated by floodwaters in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, seeing council approval of $50,000 towards a non-competitive funding allocation for flood-impacted communities of Ayton, Bloomfield, Helenvale, and Rossville.
Cook Shire Council mayor Peter Scott highlighted the challenges faced during the aftermath, stating, "with roads blocked and power and telecommunications systems out, one of the biggest challenges was being able to contact, connect with, and support our communities when and where they needed us most," Cr Scott said.
"These critical funds will go towards building resilience within the identified communities based on feedback received at community workshops."
The aftermath of the cyclone brought unprecedented rain, flooding, property loss, road damage, landslides, and power outages to the southern parts of Cook Shire, as well as devastating neighbouring Degarra (in Douglas Shire) and Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire.
When council teams were able to access communities to provide on-the-ground support, council worked with community members identifying areas for improvement in Disaster Management Plans and response activities.
Three key areas were identified that are being specifically targeted as part of the funding allocation:
Empowering Local Communities: Funding for emergency and telecommunications infrastructure including generators, satellite communications, emergency first aid equipment, and other resilience-enhancing items.
Strengthening On-Ground Presence: Employing and training staff located 'on the ground' in communities during significant events to improve communication and coordination with the Local Disaster Coordination Center (LDCC). These positions will be funded within existing budgets.
Enhancing Coordination Efforts: Acquiring IT equipment for LDCC to ensure collaborative and coordinated work efforts, thereby enhancing situational awareness. An additional allocation of funds has been approved for this equipment.
Cr Scott said the paramount concern was the safety and resilience of our communities.
"By addressing the immediate needs identified by impacted communities, we fortify our disaster response capabilities," she said.
Cook Shire chief executive officerBrian Joiner said "these measures underscore our commitment to swift and effective responses in times of crisis. The collaboration between communities and Council is pivotal in building resilience."
Additional funding will be allocated towards enhancing disaster resilience in other communities once workshops have been conducted that will to identify the unique needs of each community.
For more information contact Cook Shire Council via email to mail@cook.qld.gov.au or by phoning 4082 0500.
