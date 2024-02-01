Mount Isa rescue chopper airlifts man after pipe falls on him

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after a 75kg pipe fell on his back.
It's believed the patient and his friend had lifted the pipe up onto a rack, when it rolled off and hit him.
The rescue chopper was sent to the Cloncurry region at around 8am on Thursday.
The patient, aged in his 20s, sustained lower back injuries and was flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
It was a round trip of over 160km for the Mount Isa crew.
In the 2022-2023 financial year, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's community helicopters, Air Ambulance jets, critical care doctors, flight nurses and flight paramedics came to the aid of 7349 people.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew undertook 88 critical missions in 2023, representing a 19 per cent increase on the previous year.
It was the aeromedical organisation's 16th year in the north west where the Mount Isa crews rescued people from floods, car accidents and a bull riding incident, among other things.
They spent 148 hours in the air with 30 hours dedicated to search and rescues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.