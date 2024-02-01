North Queensland Register
Mount Isa rescue chopper airlifts man after pipe falls on him

Updated February 1 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:06pm
The Mount Isa rescue chopper on the ground at the accident site. Picture: LifeFlight
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after a 75kg pipe fell on his back.

