The NQ Register's Anzac journalist

It's not uncommon for writers to have a fellow scribe they admire, for whom encapsulates not only the art of the wordsmith, but also the love of language and connection.
But for Australian journalists, there could be one that embodies the 'true blue' grit and love of the land, enmeshed with writing prowess, above all others - a "bush legend", an Anzac, and one of our own - a former North Queensland Register journalist.
His name was Alexander Vindex Vennard. At least, that was his birth name. In truth, he was known by several pen names, the most well-known being Bill Bowyang.
But on the battlefield, he was Sergeant Frank Reid.
Born in Winton to drovers at Vindex Station in 1884, Mr Vennard busied himself as a pearler and beachcomber at 13, before returning to his schooling two years later.
He migrated from Thursday Island to a pine-cutters' camp in New Guinea, where he laboured with the axe and the crosscut saw.
Mr Vennard enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force under the name 'Frank Read (later to be changed to Reid)' - a nod to his literary affections and the pen name he used for a number of his books.
He served in the infantry in the Gallipoli campaign before transferring to Egypt to serve in the Imperial Camel Corps. He kept his fellow soldiers entertained with his printed work - encapsulating the humour of the Aussie digger.
Before the war, he had entered journalism as a printer, then moving into writing and editing in Sydney.
However, his love for adventure called him away from the city, and he spent years as a swagman, traipsing across New South Wales and penning articles for the paper from the road.
When the war was announced in 1914, he was among the first to enlist, fighting at Gallipoli and later serving in the Middle East. All the while, continuing to write.
In 1918, a joint effort between Mr Vennard and war artist David Barker began circulating among the troops - dubbed the 'The Kia-Ora Cooee'.
His subject matter varied - covering beach combing, life in the far north and along the Great Barrier Reef, bush ballads, and about World War I diggers.
One of his most renowned works was a column 'On the Track', which ran in The North Queensland Register for nearly 25 years until his death in 1947.
The column breathed life into his readers' interests and plights, and encapsulated their experiences about life in the bush.
According to 'Great Bush Stories' by Graham Seal, some of his tales included 'Talented Swagmen'.
"One meets some queer characters in the bush, and occasionally they possess rare talent...Remember a swagman who dropped into Barwon (NQ) one day, just in time to hear that the local pianist, who was to officiate at the annual hospital ball, had suddenly been seized with illness. The swagman volunteered, and after being fitted with a decent suit of clothes, he played dance music such as was never heard in that town before. Heard later that in the dim past, before Dame Fortune frowned on him, he was one of the most brilliant pianists in England".
And another shared the tale of a "good medical Samaritan".
"On a lonely cattle station in the Gulf district (North Queensland), in 1912, a man named Larkin, who was out mustering, was thrown against a tree, receiving a fractured leg and arm, and also serious internal injuries. It was 180 miles to the nearest doctor, and even if he had been telephoned for he would not have arrived at though station before two days. Camping in an outhouse on the station, was a swagman who has arrived the previous day. Hearing of the accident, he approached the homestead and offered to attend to the injured man. In a professional manner he placed though fractured limbs in splits and also attended to the other injuries. It was with difficult that the owner of the station ascertained that, at one time, the swagman was a well-known Melbourne doctor".
As is well-known to graziers, farmers and land-owners alike, the burden of drought times and floods have long been a plight - a test for even the most resilient country folk.
"The drought in this district is now a thing of the past, and the farms which have been waiting for a bath for months now wear a carpet of rich grass. One would naturally think that our farmers would be in good humour these days, for this has been no mere, cloud-drip that has come to wet our lips and then vanish like a mist of childish tears...'Great rain,' I venture to remark again. The old man looks hurt. He pulls out his pipe, cuts a filling, and laboriously proceeds to fill it. 'Great rain great rain for me orl right' he drawls, and vainly endeavours to strike a match on the damp box. 'Bledin' mmatches are orl rotten we get now. No blindin' 'eads on 'arf of 'em, and wot's on won't strike - drive a cove barmy tryin' to light his pipe when thaise a puff er wind.' 'I wonder what rain they had at Proserpine?' I observe, offering him a few dry wax matches. 'You gotter taryble lot er floot about the blanky rain,' he replies, 'but I ain't goin' down in the mud sayin' prayers about it. Wot did it do for me? A bloke down the river offered to buy all the grass in that paddock...Then the lovely rain comes, and he don't turn up, acourse...Lovely rain! Beautiful rain! Glorious rain! Just' come int he nick er time - I don't think'."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.