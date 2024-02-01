The NQ Register's Anzac journalist

"The drought in this district is now a thing of the past, and the farms which have been waiting for a bath for months now wear a carpet of rich grass. One would naturally think that our farmers would be in good humour these days, for this has been no mere, cloud-drip that has come to wet our lips and then vanish like a mist of childish tears...'Great rain,' I venture to remark again. The old man looks hurt. He pulls out his pipe, cuts a filling, and laboriously proceeds to fill it. 'Great rain great rain for me orl right' he drawls, and vainly endeavours to strike a match on the damp box. 'Bledin' mmatches are orl rotten we get now. No blindin' 'eads on 'arf of 'em, and wot's on won't strike - drive a cove barmy tryin' to light his pipe when thaise a puff er wind.' 'I wonder what rain they had at Proserpine?' I observe, offering him a few dry wax matches. 'You gotter taryble lot er floot about the blanky rain,' he replies, 'but I ain't goin' down in the mud sayin' prayers about it. Wot did it do for me? A bloke down the river offered to buy all the grass in that paddock...Then the lovely rain comes, and he don't turn up, acourse...Lovely rain! Beautiful rain! Glorious rain! Just' come int he nick er time - I don't think'."

