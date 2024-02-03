North Queensland Register
Remote fisherman snags $10,000 fish

February 3 2024 - 7:00pm
Borroloola man Jason Mawson has caught the first re-tagged barra for the year, bagging $10,000.
A remote fisherman has bagged himself $10,000 after catching a tagged barramundi as part of the country's richest fishing competition.

