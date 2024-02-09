North Queensland Register
Home/News

'The bush matters too'; journalist calls out mainstream media

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
February 10 2024 - 7:00am
Cattle country near McKinlay covered in swollen rivers. Graziers say it's the biggest flood on their history books. Photo supplied.
Every morning I jump out of bed, boil the kettle, make a cuppa and switch on the tele to listen to the news.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

