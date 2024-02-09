'The bush matters too'; journalist calls out mainstream media

Every morning I jump out of bed, boil the kettle, make a cuppa and switch on the tele to listen to the news.
The kids scramble around the kitchen as I try to make out what the tv presenter is saying.
"Deluge of rain hits north west Brisbane," they say.
"What about us?!" I scream back in response.
I kept watching the following bulletins and nothing, not a breath of news was talking about rural or even regional areas, let alone the flooding graziers in north west Queensland were facing.
We were forgotten, again, and it was infuriating.
This is not the first time I have felt such anger towards mainstream media for failing to cover issues impacting the bush.
When I studied journalism at university, I had no interest of going into television or radio. My heart belonged to the bush and the newspapers writing for the small communities.
I had no interest to move to a big city or cover politics in Canberra like so many of my classmates. I wanted to go back to a small town and work for the "little man".
And for the last eight and a half years that's what I've done, providing a platform for people in the most remote parts of Queensland.
In 2019, I was working for The North West Star in Mount Isa, when the unprecedented flood hit Julia Creek and surrounding communities.
There was not a single thing about the north west on television stations, because Townsville was facing a flood at the same time.
Townsville was on the news, but nothing about the north west.
I had graziers calling me dumbfounded that nothing was on mainstream media despite us covering it for our small publication, it hadn't been picked up by any mainstream stations.
It wasn't until I flew over the flood waters at Julia Creek with Robbie Katter and captured video footage, and Robbie rung tv stations, that mainstream media even recognised the fact that there was an extreme natural disaster happening in the bush.
And I see this happening again now.
While I have been covering the McKinlay/ Kynuna flood and tracking the impact of ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily, there has been no mainstream media coverage since the cyclone left Townsville.
Anything a jump west of the east coast seems irrelevant.
And while some flash flooding is common during monsoon season, the fact graziers are saying they haven't seen an event like this in their lifetime is alarming and newsworthy.
I have seen a number of comments saying "why has there been no coverage of the north west floods" or "I watched the news and they were only talking about Brisbane's flooding".
It is disheartening to landholders in the north west who have been significantly impacted by nature's wrath, but it has been deemed of little importance because it isn't impacting the east coast.
However there are a few of us who are working in remote parts of Queensland covering the news that matters and providing a platform for the bush to be heard.
We are the "little man", the people who stand beside you everyday, know your communities and its people.
Through local media we need to raise our voices together and report on the matters that impact our communities most.
I do not want the bush to be silenced my mainstream media or be irrelevant.
The bush matters, we matter.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
