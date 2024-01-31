Heavy prime and feeder cattle dominate at Clermont

A total of 795 head were yarded at the Clermont prime and store sale on Tuesday.
Cattle were drawn mainly from the local supply area, as well as a run of cattle from the Aramac region.
Agents reported the yarding was dominated by heavy prime and feeder cattle.
All regular buyers were in attendance and operating and the market in general saw solid improvements on last fortnight's sale.
Bullocks 600-750kg topped at 322c/kg to average 311c/kg, 500-600kg bullocks made to 320c/kg to average 312c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 380c/kg to average 368c/kg while steers 300-400kg reached 380c/kg to average 374c/kg. A limited number of weaner steers 200-300kg sold to a top of 350c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kg reached 292c/kg to average 278c/kg, 400-520kg cows reached 288c/kg to average 266c/kg. Heavy heifers made to 304c/kg to average 302c/kg, feeder heifers 400-500kg topped at 320c/kg to average 290c/kg, and heifers 300-400kg made to 320c/kg to average 302c/kg.
Hillview Cattle Co, Hillview, Clermont, sold Brahman cross cows to a top of 288c/kg for 605kg to come back at $1744. They also sold Simmental cross steers weighing 610kg for 310c/kg and $1894.
Philip Spring, Llandillo, Clermont, offered Brahman steers weighing 642kg for 316c/kg to come back at $2031.
Burnett Group, Monteagle, Clermont, sold Brahman cross cows to a top of 282c/kg weighing 597kg to reach $1687.
Thunderbolt Grazing, The Springs, Aramac, sold Charolais cross feeder steers for 380c/kg weighing 441kg to make $1678.
Ironbark Trading Co, Ironbark, Clermont, offered Charolais cross feeder heifers selling for 320c/kg at 444kg to make $1423. They also offered Charolais cross feeder steers making 362c/kg at 465kg to reach $1685.
Frankfield Pastoral Co, Frankfield, Clermont, sold Brahman cross cows weighing 587kg for 288c/kg to come back at $1692.
