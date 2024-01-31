North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Heavy prime and feeder cattle dominate at Clermont

January 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy prime and feeder cattle dominate at Clermont
Heavy prime and feeder cattle dominate at Clermont

A total of 795 head were yarded at the Clermont prime and store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.