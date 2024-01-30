62yo man charged with missing woman's murder

A 62-year-old Coen man has been charged with murder in relation to the "suspicious disappearance" of 23-year-old Kowanyama woman Allison Bernard.
Ms Bernard was last seen at Archer River Quarry on February 10 2013 at around 11pm.
She had been seen at the Exchange Hotel in Coen earlier that evening, and she was expected to travel to Kowanyama but never arrived.
On January 30, detectives charged the man with one count of murder.
He will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on January 31.
