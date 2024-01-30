North Queensland Register
62yo man charged with missing woman's murder

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:49am, first published 9:42am
A 62-year-old Coen man has been charged with murder in relation to the "suspicious disappearance" of 23-year-old Kowanyama woman Allison Bernard.

