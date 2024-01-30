Community rallies in NW clean up efforts

The Kynuna community has been on the ground today, lending helping hands in the clean up effort at the Blue Heeler Pub.
The pub went under water on January 29 after rainfall totals exceeding 500mm fell across the wider region in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily.
Julia Creek Police Station Sergeant Karinda Kildey said she had spoken with the owners and managers of the iconic outback pub yesterday.
"We have a lot of residents helping them with the clean up today which has been great for them because they had an extensive amount of water through the pub unfortunately," she said.
One evacuation has been carried out by police - from a cattle station at Kynuna.
"I don't think there will be more evacuations as a lot of property owners have taken action...and there is nobody else in the direction line with flood water," Sgt Kildey said.
"We're keeping close tabs on property owners and managers to make sure they are safe....a lot of property owners have moved cattle to higher ground. It's great they have been proactive.
"Our main message is to stay put, don't drive through flood waters and just call if you have questions with roads. I'd rather talk to you than rescue you from flood waters.
"If it's flooded, forget it.''
Sgt Kildey said there are current road closures along the Landsborough Highway, which is closed from Winton to Cloncurry.
Julia Creek is also closed to Kynuna and to McKinlay, as well as all side routes.
"The Flinders Highway is now closed due to extensive flooding and we're expecting Wills Development Road to be closed this afternoon or tonight," she said.
"There's been another six inches near Kennington Mine out from McKinlay.
Sgt Kildey has worked permanently from Julia Creek for the past 12 months, and before that, at Kynuna and Cloncurry.
"I've been in the district since 2019...(and) the amount of water is as concerning (as the 2019 floods)," she said.
"The tropical low sat staionary as it did in 2019, so there is another factor we are taking into consideration, especially with people's livestock and livelihood."
Jo-Anne Foster, who lives up river from Kynuna, recorded 580mm in three days.
"Reports of 450mm for 24 hrs to Monday morning plus 130mm in the two days prior," she said.
"Plus the same around Middleton/McKinlay areas."
