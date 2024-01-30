North Queensland Register
Community rallies in NW clean up efforts

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
January 30 2024 - 5:38pm
A property at Julia Creek has been inundated with water, causing cattle to move to higher ground. Picture: You're Only A Ringer Once
The Kynuna community has been on the ground today, lending helping hands in the clean up effort at the Blue Heeler Pub.

