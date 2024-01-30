Man airlifted to hospital after trying to cross flooded bridge

One man has been transported by helicopter to Mt Isa Hospital after the truck he was travelling in was reportedly washed into Cloncurry River.
On January 30, two men were attempting to drive across a flooded road at a causeway near Fort Constantine, 50km north east of Cloncurry, when their truck was reportedly pushed by flood waters into the river.
The men were trapped inside the vehicle before midday, when emergency services attended and rescued the pair.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said one man was uninjured but the second was in a serious condition.
The second man, who is reported to have sustained head injuries, was airlifted by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mount Isa Hospital.
