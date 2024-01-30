North Queensland Register
Man airlifted to hospital after trying to cross flooded bridge

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:36pm
Paramedics treated the two men at the scene after they were rescued from flood waters.
One man has been transported by helicopter to Mt Isa Hospital after the truck he was travelling in was reportedly washed into Cloncurry River.

