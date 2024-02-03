North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Have your say on the dairy code

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
February 3 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say on the dairy code
Have your say on the dairy code

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has announced the start of preliminary consultation on the coming review of the Dairy Industry Code, and eastAUSmilk is urging dairy farmers to make a submission before the March 15 deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.