Ashes attendees share election hopes: 'I want Labor out'

As boos rang out towards prime minister Anthony Albanese at the Australian Open over the weekend, it was clear that Australians' consensus towards the current political climate was a contentious one.
After the final, the master of ceremonies acknowledged the PM, who was sitting in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena.
But rather than a jubilant round of applause from fellow spectators, Mr Albanese was greeted with unceremonious jeers - a clear indication of the country's sentiments towards its leader, who just last week was slammed for back flipping on his pre-election tax cut promises.
At Charters Towers' Goldfield Ashes on January 19-21, cricketers and spectators weighed in on their own opinions about the country's political state, and what they would like to see at the next state election on October 26.
"Most of the d*******s need throwing out. Put some more country people in there (parliament)," Ms Frost said.
"We probably need more avenues to make money for the town instead of selling off assets, and look into building assets that help with profit and return.
"They could probably expand, they could build some more of their own gravel pits and expand more with the agricultural sector."
"I want Labor out," Mr Martel said.
"They should get rid of all those coal taxes. It's too high.
"And they should help small businesses more. If you don't help small businesses it hurts (towns and communities)."
"The cost of living and electricity (needs to be addressed)," Mr Usher said.
"Rent kills people. Stephen Miles brought in a hotel and put people in it. Investment in stuff like that will help."
"The cost of living (needs to be a priority)," Mr Wallace said.
"It's just expensive for everyone. Everyone is feeling the pinch."
