'Bit of a fizzer': NQ surveys damage from Kirrily

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:38pm
While there is rarely such a thing as a 'good cyclone' - residents across North Queensland have been pleasantly surprised by "fizzer" ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily.

