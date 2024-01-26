North Queensland Register
Time to dust off the boots with the Isa's Road to Rodeo returning in May

By Staff Reporters
January 27 2024 - 7:00am
The four Murphy brothers are gearing up to ride when the Road to Rodeo returns to Mount Isa on Saturday, May 11. Picture supplied
In the first big announcement of the year, the Road to Rodeo returns to Mount Isa in May with a packed line-up of competition and live music.

