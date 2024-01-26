North Queensland Register
Home/News

Aquaculture stalwart recognised for pioneering work

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Prawn farmer, Nick Moore, has been recognised for his work in the aquaculture industry with an AM. Picture supplied
Decades of hard work by Nick Moore of Cardwell developing the prawn aquaculture industry in Queensland have been recognised with a gong in this year's Australia Day honours list.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

