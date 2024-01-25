Karumba's John Moran honoured with Australia Day award

Sixty-seven years after John Charles Moran borrowed his grandmother's opera glasses to call his first horse race at Mount Isa, the Karumba resident will be presented with an Order of Australia in recognition of his outstanding achievement and service to the communities of Mount Isa and Karumba.
"I was calling cycling races at the Mount Isa Velodrome when I was asked to call a horse race at the Mount Isa Diggers Cup," he said.
"I didn't have any binoculars, so I borrowed my grandmother's opera glasses," he said.
"I must have done ok as the Mount Isa Race Club asked me to call the next week and from then I spent every weekend and public holiday for 45 years calling races all over North Queensland."
A self-confessed "sports nut" from a young age, Mr Moran grew up in Brisbane near the Gabba where he remembers seeing Don Bradman play.
"I was always a sports nut, I loved cricket, rugby and my grandfather was an SP Bookie so I was interested in horse racing," he said.
"When we moved to Mount Isa, I thought we had gone to the end of the world.
"I never had the physique to play rugby league, but I was an A-Grade cyclist, played Aussie rules, joined the swimming and played tennis where I won the Mount Isa Junior Boys Cup three years running aged 14, 15 and 16.
"I always said even Pat Rafter only won it once."
Mr Moran said he picked up the microphone at the velodrome which was only used to announce races and results.
"In between my races I would call the midgets as the little kids races were called," he said.
"Back then the lighting was very poor so you leaned to recognise riders by their posture and style."
This led to a career calling thoroughbred and greyhound races and reporting on rugby league including the Foley Cup, as well as commentating at fundraising races including races involving wild horses, crabs, cane toads and rubber ducks.
"Back when I earned one pound 10, I bought a pair of Carl Zeiss binoculars which cost me 180 pounds," he said.
"I was told 'these are so good to watch a horse race with you can see jockeys change their mind'."
Mr Moran undertook an electrical apprenticeship, which led to a 40-year career at working for 40 years at Mount Isa Mines where he rose from electrical draftsman and designer to hold several senior roles.
Mr Moran's sports commentary covered; Horse Racing Caller, Mount Isa Race Club, 1957 to 1992; Race Caller, Greyhound Racing Club of Mount Isa, 1978 to 1992; Sports Commentator, Radio 4LM Mount Isa, 1963 to 1979; Former Foley Shield Commentator; Commentator 19966 to 1984, and Bicycle Race Caller, Mount Isa Velodrome, 1952 to 1957.
But it's not only his sporting efforts which have led to Mr Moran being honoured with The Order of Australia, it's also contribution to community includes serving on the Mount Isa City Council - Advisory Committee Member, Mine Workers Memorial, since 2020; Alderman, 1985-1992; Former Chair, Development and Secondary Industries, Mount Isa Bicentennial Committee and is a former Member, Mount Isa Water Board, Works and Health.
Mr Moran's community service includes; Organiser and Emcee, Karumba Anzac Day, Remembrance Day and Australia Day celebrations, current; Committee Member, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, Karumba, Cancer Council, 18 years; former Fundraiser, Karumba Community Clinic; Reunion Organiser, 50 Year Foley Shield, Mount Isa Rugby League, 2019, and former Shield Player.
The Karuma resident said he was not sure he deserved such an honour.
"I feel very humble," he said.
"This award has come out of the blue, you don't expect things like this when you are 88 years old.
"I first ran for council because I wanted to give something back to the community."
However, despite his years, Mr Moran still has fire in his belly for the community and still works on their behalf.
"Since 1988 I've been involved in getting the Mine Workers Memorial at Mount Isa confirmed by local council," he said.
"The memorial is to honour the 151 workers killed in the Mount Isa Mines when going to work and i ant to see it built before I leave the planet."
Mr Moran's only regret is his beloved wife will not be there to see him receive the OAM
"Hazel, my wife passed three years ago and I wish she could be here to share this honour," he said.
"Because while I was away calling races, she worked at home, brought up our children and looked after the family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.