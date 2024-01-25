Karumba's John Moran honoured with Australia Day award

But it's not only his sporting efforts which have led to Mr Moran being honoured with The Order of Australia, it's also contribution to community includes serving on the Mount Isa City Council - Advisory Committee Member, Mine Workers Memorial, since 2020; Alderman, 1985-1992; Former Chair, Development and Secondary Industries, Mount Isa Bicentennial Committee and is a former Member, Mount Isa Water Board, Works and Health.

