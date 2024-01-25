North Queensland Register
Karumba's John Moran honoured with Australia Day award

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 26 2024 - 7:30am
Former Mount Isa racecaller John Moran will receive an OAM in the 2024 Australia Day awards. Picture: Supplied
Former Mount Isa racecaller John Moran will receive an OAM in the 2024 Australia Day awards. Picture: Supplied

Sixty-seven years after John Charles Moran borrowed his grandmother's opera glasses to call his first horse race at Mount Isa, the Karumba resident will be presented with an Order of Australia in recognition of his outstanding achievement and service to the communities of Mount Isa and Karumba.

