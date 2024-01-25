Family transport business expands with new export facility

A new option for producers and traders has opened up within Townsville - with the most northern export facility in the state plugging a hole within an industry that has long been restricted for options.
A new $2m drying and grading facility based near the Port of Townsville is now operating eight silos, each with a capacity of 397 tonnes of wheat, and two larger silos with a capacity of up to 600 tonnes of wheat each.
"I think they're the first silos to be seen in Townsville," Sizer & Cogill manager Helen Cogill said.
"One of the things that growers are faced with up here is moisture issues with the humidity...and getting their crop off and being within the moisture limit.
"There's nowhere else for them to take it, so to...make it easier for the growers...a grading and drying facility would be excellent.
"A lot of the growers in certain areas have been restricted with their options...and they cop the cost of being dictated to, whereas now they have an option.
"We're easy to work with. We will work longer hours. We don't do time-slotting and we try to work around the growers and traders. That was the reason we started that - a bit of flexibility for growers and traders."
The multi-purpose facility will also expand upon the company's storage and handling services.
"We store products for different companies...and distribute them to wherever they want. We've had enquiries for all sorts of products," Mrs Cogill said.
"We've started basic developments. It will be a bulk storage pad like such to accumulate grain to load bulk vessels. We'll bring it in, accumulate it and our trucks will take it to the wharf to put it onto the ships. We've got to try and keep one step ahead with what's next."
Sizer & Cogill packs products from around 30 different properties across central Queensland, the Burdekin, Richmond, and the north west.
"Predominately it was always sugar. So many people are trying different crops. There's sorghum...hemp, seeded products, avocado, grain, pulses, all sorts," Mrs Cogill said.
At present, Sizer & Cogill has a fleet of around 30 trucks, 90 trailers, and 30 dollies.
For 25 years, Sizer & Cogill Bulk & General Carriers has provided strategic transport, logistics and storage for the agricultural industry across Queensland.
Mrs Cogill and husband Chris Sizer had their start in the transport industry in February 1999 at Millmerran with a single truck and hired trailers, and as the business and fleet grew, the company began to take off.
"We found there were so many coming into the grain carting industry, they were undercutting," Mrs Cogill said.
"We thought 'we need to diversify'. We got some flat tops...we made a lot of money in the drought. We did hay, cut cotton seed - anything agriculture, really."
Upon moving to Townsville, the couple expanded into the mining industry, carting gravel for gas companies in the Surrat Basin, and taking over a friend's Glencore contract after he passed away.
"We unload the vessels, transport it out to a storage yard, we still do today. Generally now, it's loaded on the rail for Glencore when they require it," Mrs Cogill said.
"With Chris' background in the agriculture and horticulture industry, he was always passionate about grain and that sort of thing."
Mrs Cogill said the couple have noticed a "diversification of farming in the north".
"There are a lot of cane growers who are now growing another crop instead of fellowing ground. There are some sort of restrictions with that now," she said.
"They're sort of cropping in the Burdekin, they grow some beautiful sorghum crops. To grow the crops they do up here down on the Downs, they have to be irrigated."
As the industry continues to revolve, with properties in the north west (including Richmond and Julia Creek) being developed for water, and moving into chickpea and sorghum crops, the company itself has moved with the times.
In 2022, the company built a grain-handling depot at Mt McLaren, which receives, stores, maintains and outloads around 100,000 tonnes of grain.
"We have a lot of traders that pack sorghum at present in boxes for export here. In 2023 up until December, we did 38,000 tonnes in boxes and next year we've envisaging between 75-80,000 tonnes.
"We're hoping that bigger tonnage will come from looking at doing bulk shipments, and there's traders wanting to do it...I'm currently working with the port to do that and to get our own stevedoring going too (in Townsville)."
Mrs Cogill said new opportunities are continuing to present themselves - with the business approached by cotton traders for packing services.
"We're getting enquiries from up on the Tablelands to pack products like hemp...there's a lot of different products that can be packed for export, and Chris is a fella that will never say no. He'll give everything a go if he can," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.